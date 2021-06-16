The 1972 musical “Pippin,” based on a book of the same name by Roger Hirson and featuring the music of Stephen Schwartz, follows a fictional Renaissance era prince on his search for life’s meaning and significance. It made a splash on early 1970s Broadway during a period when musicals reflected a brief period of spiritual awakening, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Godspell,” also featuring Schwartz’s music, having made their debuts in 1970 and 1971, respectively.
My high school performed “Pippin” at some point in the mid 1970s. It was always a big community event and I recall attending and while I found the musical itself entirely forgettable, I was taken by one of its defining songs, “Corner of the Sky.”
“Everything has its season; everything has its time. Show me a reason and I’ll soon show you a rhyme. Cats fit on the windowsill; children fit in the snow. Why do I feel I don’t fit in anywhere I go?
“Rivers belong where they can ramble, eagles belong where they can fly. I’ve got to be where my spirit can run free. Got to find my corner of the sky.”
Naturally, the musical uses the song to further the story as Pippin seeks his worldly purpose. The little voice in the back of my brain reminded me of the catchy tune recently as I observed the growing opposition to Carbondale 501(c3) nonprofit Ascendigo’s land-use application to construct and operate a ranch for autistic individuals in Missouri Heights.
Ascendigo’s mission is to “elevate the spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations.” Ascendigo delivers services to autistic individuals and their families through a variety of professionally staffed programs designed to help one of the most underserved groups of differently abled individuals to effectively and constructively find their place in the world. In doing so, their work also brings to light the societal challenges and issues surrounding autism.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, as … “a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. There is often nothing about how people with ASD look that sets them apart from other people, but people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave and learn in ways that are different from most people. The learning, thinking and problem-solving abilities of ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged. Some people with ASD need a lot of help in their daily lives; others need less.”
According to the CDC as of 2016, about one in 54 children are identified with autism spectrum disorder. That’s almost 2%. ASD is reported to occur in all racial, ethnic and socio-economic groups. Statistically, ASD is about four times more likely to occur in males than in females.
“The spectrum” refers generally to a continuum of the level of impact that individuals with ASD experience. It’s a general term intended to express the reality that every autistic individual is differently affected by the condition, and therefore differently abled and differently challenged. This fact adds enormous complexity to the process of developing and implementing effective and efficient programs and services to assist those with ASD, their families and caregivers, in navigating their daily lives.
A couple years ago, Ascendigo asked me to participate as a volunteer member of their financial advisory board, which I was honored to do. I have gained immense respect and admiration for those who seek not only to advocate for themselves in finding such care, but in developing a structure intended to serve the broader and growing ASD community. Over the ensuing time-period, I have learned what little I know and understand about autism, and how important services such as those offered by Ascendigo are to the individuals and families living their daily lives with ASD — a condition about which so little is widely known and understood.
So, imagine my surprise when a few weeks ago I attended a public gathering at the Missouri Heights site of Ascendigo’s proposed 126-acre ranch, and the small group of attending neighbors asked no questions about the kinds of services, the programs offered or the substance of Ascendigo’s purpose. Instead, their questions almost entirely sought to cast aspersions at Ascendigo’s land-use application as out of character with the area (it’s a ranch, in Missouri Heights) and dangerous to Ascendigo employees and camp attendees due to the risk of wildfire — but apparently not sufficiently dangerous for them to want to move themselves. Most dubiously, one individual asserted that Ascendigo’s true intention was to surreptitiously impose a “commercial enterprise” on a rural area.
Never mind that Missouri Heights has plenty of ranches operating as commercial enterprises now. They grow sod, they teach typically abled children and adults to ride horses and provide for all manner of other monetizable “ranchy” activities intended to help those properties function as financially performing assets in the interests of their owners — the very definition of commercial activity. It was cringeworthy to watch.
Garfield County commissioners will decide the merits of Ascendigo’s land-use application in the coming weeks as a matter of law. If deficiencies grounded in land-use requirements fairly administered across all applicants exist in the application, I am sure the commissioners will require that they be addressed. But whether Ascendigo’s ranch ends up being in Missouri Heights or someplace else, it is my great hope that those who comprise Ascendigo persevere until those that they serve — who unlike Pippin are unable to seek it themselves — are rewarded with their own, permanent, corner of the sky.
Paul Menter welcomes comments at pmenter98388@gmail.com.