Editor:
A letter to the editor in Thursday’s Aspen Daily News stated that Glenwood Springs citizens should vote Yes on B to avoid possible tax increases related to building a new fire station in the proposed 480 Donegan complex. One of the biggest issues of the opposition has been concerns related to fires, so why would they oppose having a new fire station in their neighborhood?
The city of Glenwood has been looking to build a new fire station in West Glenwood for years, and with the annexation of the West Glenwood property, they would get an acre of donated land on which to build it. Will taxpayers pay for the building of the fire station? Yes, but they will no matter where it is built. With the annexation (a NO vote on B) the city (i.e. taxpayers) does not have the additional cost of having to purchase land. Additionally, in a May 25, 2021, memo, Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson states, “Additional property taxes generated from this development [480 Donegan] will help fund the construction of the new fire station.”
The writer of the Thursday letter also directly ties the cost of an “aerial truck” to a 53-foot building proposed on the down slope of the property. In the same memo mentioned earlier, the fire chief states, “Once appropriate water mains and hydrants have been constructed as needed, the fire department will be able to provide adequate fire suppression to the proposed development.”
Vreneli Diemoz
Glenwood Springs