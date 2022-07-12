Editor:
A recent syndicated column (“It's past time to declare independence from assault weapons,” Amy Goodman) is true when it states that the original designers of the Armalite Rifle Company’s AR-15 semi-automatic rifle’s intended use was to kill human beings. This rifle was first designed in 1954 for use as a survival gun for U.S. Air Force flight crews. It would float during a crash landing in the ocean.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimates that more than 400 million guns are in legal circulation among the 330 million citizens in the United States. Gallup estimates 44% of households have guns. The National Sporting Foundation indicates that nearly 44% of households have guns. The National Shooting Sports Foundation indicates that nearly 20 million rifles similar to the AR-15 are privately owned in our country. Their use extends well beyond sporting rifles, to predator control for farmers and ranchers and personal protection. Their overwhelming use, however, is as a sporting rifle.
I find the appearance of most of the AR-15’s sold today to be ugly. The exact same functioning rifle also is available today but looks more like the old rifle found in many grandfathers’ gun racks.
Today’s 400 million firearms, when placed in a vertical gun rack, allowing a 6-inch space for each gun, would extend the rack nearly 38,000 miles toward the sun and moon. Would government have the ability to confiscate that many firearms?
Floyd Diemoz
Glenwood Springs