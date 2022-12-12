Editor:
I was happy to learn Believer Meats is breaking ground on a cultivated-meat facility in North Carolina, which the company says is the largest of its kind in the world. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. It’s better for the environment, public health and animal welfare.
Despite this and other progress from the private sector, more public funding is needed for cellular-agriculture research so cultivated meat can achieve price parity with slaughtered meat. By advancing this technology, we can reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions, pandemic risk, and the suffering we inflict on God’s creatures.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn.