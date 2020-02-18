Editor:
For reasons that do not require detailing we were present at 621 W. Francis when the first responders arrived to deal with the gas leak fire in the garage. It was an extremely dangerous situation that given the proximity of other structures could have easily spiraled out of control. When the fire was finally contained those of us on-site providing support for the owner were left with the unshakable conclusion that these first responders willingly, without pause or reservation, placed themselves in harm’s way. Their actions were heroic – we saw it.
We should never, never ever take these heros for granted.
Liz and Neil Siegel
Aspen