Chartreuse. Fantastic liqueur — even better color?
Powerful and complex, this spirit long sat on back bars, misunderstood and spending most of its time keeping the dusty bottle of Galliano company.
In the Prohibition Era — when temperance wasn’t a cool, new section on a cocktail menu, but rather a necessity — a recipe for a cocktail dubbed “the last word” surfaced at the Detroit Athletic Club.
Most likely made with bathtub gin at the time, this cocktail featuring green chartreuse faded quickly until experiencing a hipster (they can’t leave anything alone) revival in Seattle in the 2000s.
Since being reintroduced, not only has The Last Word become a menu staple with infinite riffs (check out La Otra Palabra at Jimmy’s while you still can), it has also helped propel chartreuse back into the spotlight. Smash cut to hipsters shaking their heads saying, “It never left” — or the indefatigable classic, “We liked it before it was cool.”
So what is it and why should you buy this (currently rather pricey) bottle?
Warning: incoming (basically irrelevant) history lesson.
The French word chartreuse means charterhouse. The monasteries that the monks of the Carthusian order lived in are called charterhouses because they were chartered and given support by the Duke of Burgundy, known as Philip the Bold (did people get to pick their own nicknames back in the day)?
Around 1764, according to instructions set out in an alchemical manuscript describing an “elixir of long life,” the monks began distilling green chartreuse. It was named for the Grande Chartreuse monastery, in the Chartreuse Mountains, in the Grenoble region in France — rhymes with Cherynobyl, but did not experience any nuclear meltdowns at the time, as far as I can tell. The liqueur is now produced at a distillery in nearby Aiguenoire.
At any given time, only two monks in the world know the identity and ratios of the 130 different plants, flowers and herbs that go into the liqueur. They are solely responsible for supervising the slow aging in oak casks and rely on their highly educated senses and palettes to determine when the product is ready to be bottled.
A last maceration of plants lends the distinctive color to the liqueur. It is almost cloying-sweet up front but transitions quickly to a spicy, pungent, herbaceous flavor.
Chartreuse is one of a very small number of liqueurs that continue to age and improve in the bottle. The makers (shout out chartreuse.com) suggest drinking it very cold, on the rocks. And really, this is great advice. Flavors such as cinnamon, mace, lemon balm, peppermint, thyme, arnica and genepi, to name a few, are much more perceptible when the spirit is neat or cold.
But, much like a $90 bottle of bourbon, just because it is best served alone doesn’t necessarily mean you shouldn't use it in a cocktail. Green chartreuse is a great spirit to use in any variety of applications. It can add layers of complexity to any drink and even works well aerated or rinsed over a glass so you just get a touch of it on the nose.
Here’s a nonspecific recipe that I’ve been tinkering with for years, sort of a riff on a Boulevardier (Negroni’s whiskey-based cousin): Rye, Green Chartreuse, Amaro, Dry Curacao. Spirit-driven yet quaffable, this is a year-round cocktail for me.
Here’s a quite specific recipe for the original The Last Word. It works well served up, I prefer it on the rocks: ¾ oz gin, ¾ oz green chartreuse, ¾ oz maraschino liqueur, ¾ oz lime juice. Like any cocktail, these ratios can be adjusted for any palette. Mezcal can substitute nicely for gin in this cocktail as well.
Questions, Comments, Concerns, dying to point out some Historical Inaccuracies? Please email elpoirier@gmail.com
What I’m drinking this week: Carbondale Beer Works just dropped a Kolsch, and it's delicious.