Editor:
Boosters always trot out the “we mustn’t stand in the way of ‘improvement’ if we want to stay competitive” argument whenever someone like Roger Marolt questions the growth mantra.
Gorsuch used “we’ll never compete for ski races” as this cudgel to scare voters into approving a project that Aspenites can likely expect to “enjoy” as a massive geotechnical fiasco and hole in the ground for a raceless decade or so.
The biggest projects such as the Regis, Base Village and Aspen Club seem to follow this pattern, with concerning implications for Mr. Doronin. Meanwhile, the world outside keeps inventing technologies we can’t anticipate while remaining permanently fascinated with Aspen. We all know deep down that the airport — and particularly private jets — represent a fundamental environmental and social hypocrisy that demolishes Aspen’s credibility as an environmentally conscious leader.
That hypocrisy should be faced down rather than bulldozed along by bureaucratic inertia and specious short-term “competitiveness” arguments. As Anand Giridharadas now famously said right here at the Aspen Institute while confronting the gross consumption evident before him, it’s not enough anymore for the plutocrats to do more good. They have to start by doing less harm. Without challenging the shallow, consumptive, continent-hopping mentality that literally and figuratively disconnects the very rich from their planet, all the rest of our initiatives are just pissing in the (hot, smoky) wind.
Chris Hassig
Carbondale