No doubt you’ve heard the list of the things we’ve learned in kindergarten. Not to discount the learning that happens at that age, but I think there are some important life skills that children learn even much younger. This list was first compiled by the National Association for The Education of Young Children (NAEYC). They’ve provided national leadership for decades, so we tend to trust their opinions.
The thing that stands out when we think about life skills is that children don’t just magically have them. Just like learning to crawl, walk and talk, these skills can be taught, supported and happen when the child is developmentally ready. This means it happens at home, in child care or at Grandma’s house. It also requires that adults watch and take cues from the child, and then joyfully celebrate each accomplishment!
You may wonder what these life skills could be — well, NAEYC would suggest that the first two are safety needs:
Finding acceptance as a member of the group and as a worthy individual. We have to begin here — every child is worthy. We can demonstrate this by our attention and respect, even for babies. When we model that, other children will quickly show each other the same consideration.
Expressing strong emotions in non-hurting ways. We know some children with big emotions! This is the moment when an adult really needs to be able to help guide children to breathe, find a way to calm and talk about solutions. This is really hard when emotions are high, and it takes time.
The remaining life skills are grouped as growth needs skills, and we think this growth continues through many years and stages of a child’s life.
Solving problems creatively – independently and in cooperation with others. This skill can begin as easy as asking a child to show another child how to do something or working out how to take turns. This sets the stage for the more serious problems that we all face in our families and workplace.
Accepting differing human qualities in others. Isn’t this the one that we all need to be reminded of occasionally! This could apply to children who look different, behave differently or eat different food. Little kids are honest and, mostly, they are trying to understand these differences without judgment. As one example, the USA Today quoted Dr. Rosemarie Allen’s research, “At birth, research shows, babies look equally at faces of all races. But they quickly begin to notice physical differences in people, according to Allen, and within a few months, pay more attention to faces whose race matches that of their caregivers. By nine months they can lose the ability to distinguish between the faces of other races if they’re not exposed to diversity. Absent such exposure, for example, a white baby can distinguish between the faces of her white caregivers but not between those of Black people.”
Thinking intelligently and ethically. Even small children can understand that everyone sometimes has deep feelings and if those aren’t expressed, they can sneak up and cause us to act in ways that are hurtful. Children need to talk about this and learn how to understand feelings as different from actions or behaviors, and it is a learning process. We can talk with children about how they feel, about getting used to something, and still acting without being unkind.
Even though we still may feel like COVID is bouncing us around and finding it hard to know what to expect, it might be a good time to think about ways in daily routines to help children develop strong life skills. You will get to observe how these skills grow and change as your child grows and uses these skills — and your child in turn will get to observe how you use these skills.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, the director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, the director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other Wednesday in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.