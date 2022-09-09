Editor:
This chapter of traffic Jenga is pathetic. The inability of the folks who run Aspen — for the last 30 years — to address what is the foremost challenge confronting Aspen shows an utter disregard for people’s quality of life, the value of their time and the environment.
The never-ending parade of car counting, studies, retreats, consultants, regurgitated self-indulgent columns from the stale bullpen of local writers, doesn’t mean squat.
Aspen has a colossal failure of capacity to deal. The ongoing effort to grow the airport capacity without a parallel solution to the valley’s unequivocal challenge is a pathetic manifestation of nonexistent leadership. Aspen and Pitkin County leadership have shown an amplitude of strategic failure that appears to this writer arrogantly adolescent.
The challenge is not insurmountable or superhuman. I could gather up six associates in a construction trailer and have a solution on the table that day. The reason there is no solution to this mess, and we all keep making donations to this fund of incompetency with our time is the people responsible for a solution simply do not want one. It’s about time that was acknowledged.
Bart Axelman
Basalt