Last week, I took in my very first concert at Rifle’s Ute Theater and Events Center. Leonid and Friends, an extraordinarily talented troupe from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, fantastically covered the complex, uplifting and groundbreaking music of the 1970s American group Chicago, as well Earth Wind and Fire and others.
It was an early November Wednesday.
The concert was sold out.
The idea of a bunch of eastern Europeans who never saw Chicago in concert so capably covering the depth and breadth of the band’s musical library was a bit mind-blowing, but that’s not my point: at least, not directly.
With our move in summer 2021 from our longtime home in Carbondale to Peach Valley (between New Castle and Silt), my wife and I, among other consequences of that geographic relocation, joined a different cohort of the western Colorado workforce: the Interstate 70 commuters.
I continue to commute a couple times a week to the Aspen Airport Business Center and my wife is in Carbondale nearly every day. In that process, I’ve learned a lot about the ever-elongating commuter corridor that runs all the way from Aspen past Parachute. And last Friday’s article in this newspaper on Glenwood Springs’ efforts to get a handle on its traffic challenges, which are every bit as problematic as Aspen’s (“Glenwood Springs seeks relief from growing traffic,” Aspen Daily News, Nov. 11), got me thinking.
The article summarizes an informative study on western Garfield and Mesa County commuter traffic patterns — based on cell-phone data — through Glenwood Springs. It details where commuters are coming from and where they are going. The conclusion? There’s a lot of traffic heading through Glenwood Springs in the morning and coming back downvalley in the evening. Some of the traffic stays in Glenwood; of that which passes through, about half goes to Carbondale and the rest goes toward Basalt, Snowmass Village and Aspen.
Most importantly, it’s more traffic than Grand Avenue can handle without backing up, so what’s the solution? Well, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority system, of course (just as RFTA is the solution to the traffic woes at Aspen’s entrance and to solving climate change, and to winning the war in Ukraine … OK, not that last one).
Once again, the push is on to gain support from Garfield County and its string of Colorado River Valley communities such as New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute to expand service and increase ridership on the bus route affectionately known as “the Hogback.” And why not? It’s a good idea that has been pursued off and on for much of the past two decades. If all you want to do is transfer western Colorado’s longest-distance commuters out of their personal vehicles and into more buses for their daily commutes, it’s worthy of pursuit.
But then it hit me. Even if it’s a good idea, why does it seem like it’s always the only idea that our local government leaders debate when it comes to reducing traffic in the lower reaches of the Roaring Fork Valley? On the positive side, more buses would help reduce rush-hour traffic, which consequently would decrease vehicle emissions, add some bus-driving jobs, and help win the war for the Allies (OK, not that last one).
But then, you may ask yourself, doesn’t such an initiative, implemented in isolation of any other changes, merely incentivize even more workers to spend two to three hours a day in a bus commuting to and from mostly low-paying, semi-skilled hospitality jobs in and around one of the world's most elite, wealthy, progressive communities on the planet that refuses to fix its own traffic problem? How exactly does such a myopic approach to local policy genuinely improve the lives of Garfield and Mesa County workers other than reducing their commute times by a few minutes a day (with free wi-fi) while assigning RFTA yet one more mission to solve alone?
It doesn’t. As with so many well-intentioned, government-funded studies and service proposals, this one stops short of addressing the root problem at the heart of this region’s torturous commuter-traffic conundrum: the lack of a coordinated local government strategy to support the development of sustainable industries and well-paying jobs in the lower Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. The upper Roaring Fork Valley governmental influence on RFTA decision-making views the Colorado River Valley primarily as a source of low-wage workers, and only secondarily as communities of their own with families in neighborhoods with hopes and dreams of their own, not to mention sold-out rock concerts on November weeknights. I know, I used to work as part of that system.
Give credit where credit is due. At least Glenwood Springs is trying to do something about its traffic woes. More bus service provides one legitimate strategy to address its problem, but in this case, traffic is the symptom of a much larger problem that government-centric thinking in which one government (Glenwood Springs) finds its only solution in another (RFTA) won’t solve.
A coordinated local government strategy to facilitate a diverse, durable economic system of well-paying employers up and down the Colorado River Valley, so that more of Rifle’s, Silt’s, New Castle’s and yes, even Parachute’s workforce can work locally, provides the only genuine long-term solution to regional traffic woes. It’s not a short-term fix, and Glenwood Springs certainly can’t do it alone. It will take regional — meaning county as well as state leadership — and a far greater level of creativity and a willingness to work with private-sector businesses and investors to make it happen.
