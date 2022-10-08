Editor:
Mark Harvey’s letter (“Smarter solutions needed,” Oct. 5) raises the induced demand concept as an argument against fixing the entrance to Aspen by increasing its capacity. “Build it and they will come” is the basic argument. But it’s a mistake, because it assumes that demand is always elastic.
The original proponents of the induced-demand concept, Hansen and Huang of UC Berkeley, warned against this mistake: “one can certainly envision situations where adding lane-miles, by removing some traffic bottleneck, results in ... better traffic conditions ... Consequently, the normative implications of our results are tentative at best. Definite evaluations of the costs and benefits of road expansion must be made at a more disaggregate level... Simple models ... cannot supplant the detailed analyses needed to evaluate specific projects. It should not be assumed that the aggregate elasticities obtained in our analysis apply equally to every urban region, let alone to any particular project.”
In other words, for induced demand to occur at any particular location, demand must be elastic at that location. Underpinning the belief that four-laning or realigning the ETA would not relieve congestion, or that it would increase congestion in Aspen, is the assumption that ETA demand is entirely elastic, i.e., that if, people didn’t have to waste half an hour or more getting into and out of Aspen most days, more would come, more often.
But there’s no evidence of that. Except for the traffic that moves through the West End to and from Power Plant Road as an alternative route, demand at the ETA is inelastic. That’s why Harvey’s analogy to the widening of the 405 over Sepulveda Pass not having reduced travel time over the pass is inapt. There was a huge amount of traffic there that had been moving through residential neighborhoods and other throughways that came back to the freeway once that project was completed. That’s not the case here. Other than the Power Plant sneaker, there isn’t other potential additional traffic that would be “induced” to come to the ETA.
As Hansen and Huang warned, we shouldn’t assume that induced demand would doom any fix of the ETA bottleneck to failure. Asking how much a fix would induce demand there — and relieve demand through the West End — is not the end of the discussion. It’s only the beginning.
Barry Vaughan
El Jebel