Editor:
On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Eagle County BOCC will take public comment regarding the flawed Fields development project.
The proposed Fields development application violates a number of Eagle County standards, plans and criteria. These include: the Fields Project is not transit oriented, there is no pedestrian trail, it is not compatible with surrounding uses, it lacks public benefit, the traffic study is inaccurate and defective, and it lacks the requirement of a sustainability analysis. These criteria are not optional, nor are they amenities. They are requirements.
These specific items as well as other violations and deficiencies can be reviewed in detail at tiny.cc/FlawedFields
The commissioners and the public have been misled and ill-served by Eagle County staff. The staff in their recommendations has repeatedly neglected to abide by Eagle County standards, plans and guidelines. The staff has rubber-stamped the requirements for the Fields project throughout this entire application process despite the project’s nonconformance and violation of standards.
At the Dec. 20, 2022, BOCC meeting, Commissioners Chandler-Henry, McQueeney and Scherr astutely raised a number of these issues with the staff and the applicant. Now it is due time that the flawed Fields development project be denied.
Mark Fortunato
Valley Road resident