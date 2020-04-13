Editor:
Trump’s numerous about faces on the coronavirus crisis (we’ll have a vaccine any day now to it’ll take a year or more, the pandemic’s under control to it won’t peak for another two weeks, we’ll open the country up on Easter Sunday to the stay at home order will last until April 30) has apparently been inspired by his finally listening to medical experts like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. Is it too optimistic to hope Trump learns his lesson and starts hearing the dire projections of the climate experts?
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale