Editor:
There’s nothing new under the sun. That’s what “the law” is predicated on. Law libraries contain all human foibles “under the sun.” That’s why forgetting the past is a strange way of revisiting the present.
One of the forgotten emperors of Rome exceeded Nero and Caligula in infamy. His name is Commodus. His father was the honorable Marcus Aurelius. In 177 A.D. Commodus was made his father’s co-emperor during his Germanic campaign known as the Marcomannic Wars that began in 166. This was to keep encroaching barbarians out of Roman territory. When Marcus died in 180, the empire went to Commodus, who abandoned the campaign and let the tribes settle freely on Roman land.
He rhetorically asked how war was better than peace when senators questioned his return to Rome. That was for starters. Typically, victories were celebrated in the Colosseum, but this abandonment of the border was celebrated in an ongoing fashion that showcased the emperor to his people. “Honor me and I will give you bread and circuses.”
His extreme ways alienated him from the Senate and in his paranoia had them murdered. He then confiscated their property ... this is after he diluted the silver in the coinage, which brought on inflation and bankrupted everyone. He then sold Senate seats to the highest bidder and promoted more games in the Colosseum. It was only after he got into the ring itself, performing with the lowest elements of society that his trainer murdered him at the request of what sane people were left in government.
Why have we not heard more about Commodus — at least in casual terms? His name, statuary and any reference to him was obliterated from Roman records. Milquetoast Republicans like Liz Cheney don’t let the Democrats think that this is a reference to Donald Trump, because it fits Joe Biden. By the way, Commodus’ reign was a tipping point in Rome’s 900-year history up to then, and those Germanic tribes invaded Rome. Nothing new under the sun. Too bad Biden flunked history at our expense.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction