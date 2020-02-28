Editor:
Finally something most people agree on — the almost all-day traffic gridlock from the airport to Aspen's roundabout ranges from 20 to 30 minutes each way on a clear day, and it doesn't seem like there are any immediate solutions.
With the new proposed 400 workforce housing units (1,000 new residents) directly across from the airport, are we ever going to get through the gridlock in front of the airport?
Perhaps we need a fly-over. Why not? Let’s find out.
Here is a link to a survey asking:
"Should we find out if an Aspen Snowmass SkyCab Highway 82 aerial gondola is physically possible to connect Aspen Rubey Park with Buttermilk, Highlands, Airport/ABC/Lumberyard/Burlingame, Brush Creek Park & Ride, Snowmass Rodeo Lot/Recreation Center, Snowmass Center, Snowmass Base Village?
https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/biB3O1
Questions or comments can be sent to aspensnowmassskycabhighway82@gmail.com
The light rail study cost approximately $500,000. The SKyCab Highway 82 study is approximately $30,000.
Results of the online survey and hard copy surveys are to be given to the elected officials of Aspen, Snowmass and Pitkin County to encourage them to move forward to see if a flyover is physically possible. If not, then that idea gets grounded.
Toni Kronberg
Aspen