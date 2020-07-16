Editor:
I believe that the reason why President Trump focuses so much on the lifestyle, social, “identity-politics” and “culture-wars” issues while focusing much less on the economic, financial, “bread-and-butter and “kitchen-table” issues (which happen to be the issues that I am most concerned and worried about) is because research clearly shows that when the Democrats focus on “my” issues they win almost every national election in every two years, and when they focus on “his” issues they lose almost every national election in every two years.
He knows exactly what he is doing and why. Here is my source: “The Once And Future Liberal: After Identity-Politics” by Mark Lilla
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York