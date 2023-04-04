Editor:
Dear Pitkin County FBO review committee: It is incredibly unfortunate to hear that Fontainebleau Development was eliminated from contention as the next Aspen-Pitkin County Airport fixed-base operator. I feel you have overlooked them, and they were not given a fair opportunity. It is extremely disappointing that Pitkin County claims to be anti-corporation and anti-chain, yet, has not given longtime community members a fair chance at the FBO opportunity. Fontainebleau Development has an existing, beautiful and successful FBO in Miami. Unlike the other selected proposers, Fontainebleau Development is a small business, with strong local roots in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The founding members of this company were raised in Aspen, graduated from Aspen High School, and have continued to be a part of the community. In fact, they went to school and grew up with many of the current employees at the current FBO and have continued to maintain strong relationships with some of the employees. Fontainebleau Development understands the value and importance that these local employees provide for the successful and smooth operations at the FBO. That cannot be said for corporations such as Atlantic Aviation, Signature Flight Support, and Modern Aviation, which could care less about the people who have dedicated their lives and career to running an efficient and profitable private airport that services thousands of operations every year.
I urge you to reconsider your selections and stand by the foundation of what makes Aspen special.
Joshua Saslove
Aspen