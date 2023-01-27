Editor:
The LIFT-UP Aspen food pantry has moved to a new location. We are operating at 557 N. Mill St. It’s the white building on the left just before you cross the bridge to Red Mountain. We are open on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
We are also accepting food donations at this site. Please use the blue box to drop off nonperishable, unopened items with an expiration date no older than one year.
If you’d like to volunteer, come by any Tuesday at 1 p.m. to get the lowdown. If you decide to join us for a weekly or monthly shift, you will have fun interacting with your fellow citizens in a friendly atmosphere and you will be an active participant in making our community a great place to live and work.
Amy Throm
Snowmass Village