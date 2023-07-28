Editor:
Roger Marolt has an accurate vision of the migration that will be coming sooner than later due to the fact that here we don't yet live in extreme heat.
I hope locals can envision a future that, rather than a new runway for more tourists, includes a proliferation of greenhouses for food production: at the schools, in parks, on private property, some upvalley, some downvalley. Our best chance at resilience is as a prepared community.
Please consider that photosynthesis does not occur at over 104 degrees. Plants produce flowers but not fruit when temperatures consistently exceed 85 degrees.This is heat, not drought, or crop-destroying tornadoes or straight line winds. We used to get lettuce, etc., from Arizona — too hot now. Wheat and corn crops in the Midwest are spotty; olive oil from Greece (on fire). Countries will need food, not export it. Fish are dying in water that is too hot or choked with algae. This is happening now. Food is expensive and will disappear. Sound alarming? It is.
Please try to see things as they are, without Aspen’s rose-colored glasses. We will need each other to survive. You can’t eat money.
Barb Coddington
Glenwood Springs