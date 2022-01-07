Editor:
Wendle Whiting, in his recent column, “For your consideration: Besty McBestface,” Dec. 16, is mad that I won the Aspen Times Best Columnist award for the second straight year, and also won the “Mr. Aspen” award. As for him personally, he reports that he tied for third in Best Columnist, and evidently didn’t place in Mr. Aspen.
Not only is Wendle mad, but Mick Ireland is, too, judging from the comment he left. (There were two comments, so Wendle does have that going for him. But the other one disagreed with him. In any event, he has a ways to go to reach the 700,000 readers of theAspenbeat.com.) I won’t dissect Wendle’s column — unlike Wendle, I’m dealing with a 250-word limit here — but will note two things. First, Wendle accuses me of name-calling people “fascist” and “communist,” In point of fact, that’s false and arguably defamatory. I never have. More importantly, the reason for my name-calling, Wendle informs us, is that I’m “racist, homophobic and xenophobic.” The irony of Wendle name-calling someone for imaginary name-calling evidently escapes him. Second, Wendle reports that this is “all cute and whatever because no one really cares about” Beaton. But Wendle himself devoted an entire long column to me. Is he outing himself as a “nobody?” Anyway, I’m very sorry your feelings are hurt, Wendle. You can have my award.
Glenn Beaton
Aspen