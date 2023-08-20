“Move someplace you love and love will find you.” I moved to Aspen in May 2022 because I fell in love with the locale.
I value our community. Aspen has become homebase. Now, because of red tape and policies I was unaware of, I may lose my home.
As it turns out, Aspen is the weirdest place I’ve ever lived and I’ve lived a lot of places: three countries, four states, 10 cities and towns, countless zipcodes.
I moved here for a job in May 2022 after I found housing, which is this valley’s biggest barrier to entry. I lived in a free-market unit for a few months at first; it was expensive. My luck continued, I assumed, when I landed a subsidized rental, one that was not directly managed by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, in September 2022.
Now I am on the verge of losing that housing due to what I believe to be poor communication from APCHA and perhaps between APCHA and the property managers of my unit. More on that later.
But what I have learned in the meantime is that almost everyone manipulates APCHA. Even if they don’t, they know multiple people who did. When shelter is the foundational level of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, and APCHA income limits are unrealistically low, of course an individual will stretch the truth to retain housing.
I don’t lie. I have been told I am both too honest to be a politician and also “You’d have our vote.” During the move-in process, my property manager told me I was income-qualified as a single occupant for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit. She didn’t know at the time that as a tenant in a non-APCHA managed property I was still supposed to apply and qualify through APCHA. I also was supposed to get a roommate. Whether I was required to do that when I moved in or if the rules changed in the time since I signed my lease, I am not certain. Getting the right answers from the right people has proven to be difficult.
I do know that I have received no clarification from APCHA. When I signed my lease in August 2022, the combined maximum income for two people in my unit was $54,000, so it made more sense for me to live alone. My property manager told me it didn’t make financial sense for me to have a roommate because based on my income, a roommate would only be able to earn a maximum of $17,000 the entire year. Since June 2023, APCHA increased that maximum income limit to $77,000 for two people. That’s better, in terms of being able to have a roommate and stay under the income cap. Close, but no cigar.
When I moved in, I thought I’d finally found my “forever home.” My property manager told me that in the first year I could make X, in the second year X-plus and that there would be no income cap in subsequent years. I moved in. I made the unit my home. Now that hope is being shattered.
A friend from before I moved to Aspen moved into my complex and told me everything was “all going to come down” on me, after she thought she was moving in as a single occupant of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment directly above mine. At the last minute, she found out that something had changed since I moved in, and that she, in fact, would need a roommate and to qualify through APCHA to move in. That’s how I found out I was supposed to have a roommate. Certainly I received nothing official from APCHA.
I had a threat of eviction (not an official notice) taped to my door from my property manager that made me scared to leave home — even suicidal. Since then, I have received a notice of “nonrenewal of lease.” Somehow, the solution that APCHA and my property manager have come to agree upon in an email is that if I qualify through APCHA and get a roommate, I can keep my apartment. I have until the end of this month to accomplish those requests, and time is running out.
As stated previously, almost everyone lies to APCHA. They shrink the truth to meet outdated income requirements. We all moved here for the quality of life, but are constrained by the cost of living in a resort town. We can’t make more money at work, otherwise we lose the roof over our heads. And the housing situation is so dire (huge demand, low supply) that there will always be another hopeful recipient of APCHA housing who will fudge the numbers to qualify. Do you see how this system isn’t working?
Do you know how many “poor rich people” live in APCHA units, people who receive thousands and even millions through inheritances, but on paper they qualify as low-income? There is a massive elephant in the room here. What is the point of subsidized housing? What is the long-term vision for it? Is it to level the economic playing field? Is it to offset the high cost of living in a resort town? I honestly don’t know. I just thought I was renting an affordable apartment that would become my forever home as I finished graduate school and moved into a good career in Aspen.
I value honesty and I dislike that everyone knows multiple people who have fudged the truth to live here. I love this community, but I’m calling y’all out. Collectively, let’s create APCHA income limits that allow us to be honest and stress-free. And please, let me sign another lease. Thanks!