Editor:
Glenwood Springs is at tipping point. The following is not some false dystopia but a real warning of what Mayor Real Estate and the six others on the Glenwood Springs City Council are generating. GWS is a community of approximately 11,000 people. Surrounded by three mountains there are only three ingresses/egresses.
This is not yet Arvada or Castle Rock, or even Grand Junction, with massive infrastructure and room (whether you approve of sprawl or not), to grow and grow. No, growth here is infill, and it is ruining this place.
But the current city council, spending millions of dollars to “beautify” Cooper and Sixth Avenue, and perhaps to ruin Blake Avenue downtown, enriching a few while neglecting the basic requirements of fixing every other street, continue to kowtow to developers, builders and the old moneyed interests. The result is unbridled and destructive growth, building everywhere.
Beware the influence these builders have on this council, with their insatiable appetites and greed. They will only care about building more, making more and developing every bit of land, no matter the cost to your quality of life.
How many more people can this council, with their “affordable” housing plans and massive multifamily-apartment monstrosities, jam into this valley? One-thousand more? Two-thousand? Five-thousand? We have one grocery store, our schools are full, our streets (failing and potholed) are jammed and our infrastructure is strained to the limit. Add 25%, or 2,750 more people, and see what happens. (And that number is low, existing development alone will shove at least another 1,000 people into Glenwood Springs.) Twenty-five percent more traffic on Grand Avenue and other smaller choked streets, 25% more people in line at City Market and 25% more students in our schools? The growth this council is permitting (and advocating) will fundamentally alter, forever, GWS.
Again, call it sour grapes, call me Cassandra, but this level of development is unsustainable. Follow the money, speak out, vote (or run) next time. It is the only way to preserve what we have before it is too late.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs