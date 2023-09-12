Editor:
I am really surprised so few people are not curious about who keeps pushing the “no-fossil fuels” narrative — it’s time to follow the money.
Do we really believe that Al Gore will give up his private jets or large homes? How about John Kerry flying in his wife’s (the Heinz food heir) private planes, driving huge SUVs and living large? Think about everyone who attends the climate summit in their private jets — flying solo! Leonardo DiCaprio?
They are not giving up their luxuries — they are laughing at us — watching us buying battery-operated cars, telling us to give up our cool gas-powered cars, telling farmers to sell their cattle, telling truck drivers to convert to EV.
Folks — start researching how electricity is made. Natural gas, coal plants, etc. We must start being rational. In America, we are “sitting on” about 400-500 years of clean natural gas. In Aspen, we have about seven months of winter. Do you really believe solar and wind can fuel our heat?
How about our wonderful police force buying “a few” battery-operated vehicles? When I asked what they will do when batteries freeze in the winter, they wisely answered they retained the “real” fleet of gas-powered cars to continue to serve us.
Maybe we should figure out who is flying Greta Thunberg around in private jets?
Please pay attention — the folks really pushing this are laughing because they are not giving up anything. Let’s get smart and utilize wisely all power: natural gas, clean-burning coal, wind and solar. Do you really believe mining for rare earth minerals to make batteries is environmentally clean? Start getting curious. We are being duped. Plant trees and more flowers — they absorb carbon.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen