Editor:
Tibetan monks are coming to share their blessings and peace of mind with Aspen June 30-July 14 and they need your help. There will not be a mandala at the Aspen Art Museum, but one-day private mandalas are available, as well as personal and group healing sessions, locations and event blessings and teachings.
Are you interested in volunteering your skills and time? Please reach out to Aspen Tibet. We need help with marketing, brainstorming and fundraising. Join us in our goal to foster a compassionate community and provide a peaceful environment.
Serene Washburn
Aspen