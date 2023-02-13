Editor:
The mission of sister cities is to foster better understanding between individuals and communities of the world. Sister cities provide programs that, in addition to cultural experiences, work to improve technical skills in our partner cities. Such programs are ski patrol exchanges, medical exchanges, fire department exchanges, artist exchanges, adaptive ski instructor exchanges and student exchanges.
To make these programs successful, a great deal of local resources such as housing, transportation, meals and hospitality items are needed. Not to mention the local expertise that provides the technical knowledge that forms the base of these exchanges.
Perhaps the biggest challenge in providing these exchanges is housing. Aspen Sister Cities is deeply indebted to the Aspen Resort Association (ACRA), the Mountain Chalet, Challenge Aspen, the Art Base, the Aspen Skiing Co. and many community members and families who generously provide living arrangements for our exchange participants. Without their assistance, our exchange programs could not exist.
Lala Caffarone and Griff Smith
Aspen Sister Cities, Bariloche coordinators