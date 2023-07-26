Editor:
The Chris Klug Foundation would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made our 2023 Wine and Dine a huge success. Our annual awareness and fundraising event helps us share our lifesaving message for organ, eye and tissue donation, and supports our efforts to encourage individuals nationwide before, during and after transplant.
CKF would like to recognize our Gold Level supporters, the Hoffberger Family. We would like to thank our Silver Level supporters, the Brodsky Family. Thank you to the Nicholas Family for their half-band sponsorship. Additional appreciation to the Snowmass Club, Schramsberg Winery, Sashae Floral and the Derek Brown Band.
We are grateful for our table purchasers, individual ticket holders and those who donated to our cause in absentia. We would like to thank our many contributors to our silent auction.
We would like to honor our 2023 CKF award recipients for their incredible contributions to the donation and transplantation communities. Thank you for your selfless service and tireless efforts to support and advance organ, eye and tissue donation and transplantation. Congratulations to Hero award winner Katrina Fountain; Bounce Back, Give Back award winner Dave Galbenski; and Community Champion award winner Maria Fernanda Filizola.
Thank you to John Stroud and the Sopris Sun, and Aimee Yllanes and the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, for sharing their stories.
Thank you from the CKF staff and board! And be sure to mark your calendars for Wine and Dine 2024 on Aug. 2.
Chris Klug Foundation