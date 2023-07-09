Editor:
“I love America and since you disagree with me, you must hate America.”
I’ve heard that refrain from the political right ever since I became politically aware in the 1960s. Even though I see the stars and stripes as bilious and the national anthem as unsingable, I consider myself a patriot in the fine tradition of the Founding Fathers, and I embrace the diversity of opinions that make up a healthy society.
Like them, I’m a revolutionary, unwilling to accept the status quo. I’m not sure the founders would’ve agreed with the Maoist concept of a continuous revolution as I do. The Revolutionary War of 1776 isn’t over and it never will be if this nation is to remain a vibrant, constantly evolving state.
The founders were rich, white males who were pissed off about having to pay exorbitant taxes to the British crown while having no representation in Parliament. But don’t sell them short because of that. The founders signed their names to a document penned by fellow slaveholder Thomas Jefferson that read:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Not much equivocation there, although it could be the founders defined “men” as propertied gentlemen of European heritage. Still, these guys risked everything they had, imprisonment, and their very lives to effect needed change. I admire their courage and am proud to be among their descendants.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale