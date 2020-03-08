Editor:
Quoting from an online source:
”In their infinite wisdom, the United States’ founders created the Electoral College to ensure the STATES were fairly represented.
Why should one or two densely populated areas speak for the whole of the nation?”
The following list of statistics has been making the rounds on the internet. It should finally put an end to the argument as to why the Electoral College makes sense.
There are 3,141 counties in the United States.
Trump won 3,084 of them.
Clinton won 57.
There are 62 counties in New York State.
Trump won 46 of them.
Clinton won 16.
Clinton won the popular vote by approx. 1.5 million votes.
In the five counties that encompass NYC, (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan,
Richmond and Queens) Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump. (Clinton only won four of these counties; Trump won Richmond) Therefore these five counties alone, more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country.
These five counties comprise 319 square miles.
The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.
When you have a country that encompasses almost 4 million square miles of territory, it would be ludicrous to even suggest that the vote of those who inhabit a mere 319 square miles should dictate the outcome of a national election.
Large, densely populated Democrat cities (NYC, Chicago, LA, etc.) do not and should not speak for the rest of the country.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction