Editor:
This Nov. 8 I will cast my vote for Pitkin County sheriff for Joe DiSalvo. Joe has always been open to his critics, learning from others and working for the safety and support of our community members.
I like Michael Buglione, and I thank him for bringing some issues to these campaign discussions. I know that Joe DiSalvo has heard from his constituents and will act on some of the well-intentioned criticisms of his leadership. I have had a chance to listen to the debates, and I have spoken to both candidates directly, as I weighed my options for the direction of the sheriff’s department for the next four years.
I believe that our community should support Joe and continue to work with him and let him know what you want in our county’s top cop. Joe cares about this valley as much as anyone can say they do, but Joe and his team are there for us doing the difficult job of law enforcement and community policing and they do it well.
I am voting for Joe for four more years as our Pitkin County sheriff.
Torre
Aspen