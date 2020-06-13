Editor:
I’d like to challenge the city of Aspen and the Aspen Chamber of Commerce to change the Fourth of July parade. With the exception of the fire department trucks, the calliope and those veterans or others who cannot move easily on their own, allow only entries that walk, run, jump, skip, roll, glide, scoot, are pushed, pulled, or otherwise move under human or animal motion. Nothing motorized. Let’s see what kind of ingenious designs people come up with to propel themselves or their floats. Invite a marching band or two. Then offer prizes for the funniest, cleverest, most unique, most beautiful or weirdest etc. Let’s showcase what Aspen is so famous for: exploring other ways to imagine and cultivate a better life for everyone, with humanity, ingenuity, creativity and humor.
Stephanie Soldner
Aspen