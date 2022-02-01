At the 139th meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1972 in Washington, D.C., American Mathematician and Meteorologist Edward Lorenz unleashed a question on the world that still reverberates and resonates to this day.
“Does the flap of a butterfly’s wings in Brazil set off a tornado in Texas?”
He was referring to weather systems, but a broader look gives me the opportunity to see how people and circumstances connect the fabric of our lives and spread like ripples through humanity. Aspen is a good place to test the question.
In 1953, a man and his wife arrived in Aspen (coming from Oklahoma). He set the town on fire with his deeds, his skill, his words and his music — all equally. He wasn't here for the skiing. Actually, it's a surprise that he landed in Aspen, but it turned out to be cathartic.
People knew him as the “King of the Dump” because he visited the dump nearly every day and encouraged locals to skip the dump and drop off their valuable waste at his house.
He could fix anything, from children's dolls to boilers. He invented stuff like the electroplated Aspen leaf and the electroplated carrot.
He was a world-class musician who threw away a sparkling national career of big-band music and movies and became a huge fish in the small pond of Aspen. People at Aspen Highlands were enthralled when he would pull out a sweet potato and play it like a clarinet during après.
In the rear view mirror of the last 100 years in Aspen, Ferdinand Frederick Fisher towers as high as the most high and mighty and intellectual of them all.
He's not up there because of his money. Freddie had tax trouble and bartered for almost every transaction. In 1952 he hung a shingle at his new compound in downtown Aspen that read, “Fisher the Fixer.” He had a knack for fixing almost anything.
A 1952 advertisement in the Aspen Times read:
“A flea and a fly in a flue
Were imprisoned — so what could they do?
Said the fly, “Let us flee!”
Said the flea, “Let us fly!”
So they flew through a flaw in the flue!
If you have flies, fleas or flaws in your flues see Fisher the Fixer.”
Someone brought him an old cast-iron tub, thinking he could use it for something. And he did. In 1954 he made a Wintersköl parade float out of it, pulled by Joan Lane's Jeep. In the book “Fisher the Fixer,” there's a picture of him being dragged down Main Street in front of The Aspen Times. The tub float had skis, an outboard motor, oars, a watering can, a chamber pot and an enema bag. There was an arrow on the side pointing forward with lettering that spelled out, “DENVER.” A close look at the banner he flew revealed that Freddie was making a huge political statement. He was protesting the Fryingpan-Arkansas water diversion project. His sign read, “ASPEN 1960. The RAPE of the Roaring Fork or WHO PULLED THE PLUG?” As if to make the float even more ironic, there was an epic drought that year and there is not a flake of snow to be found in the picture of Freddie bumping along the dirt Main Street.
Even though he had retired as a musician, Freddie started going out and jamming with the locals at places like the Hotel Jerome, the Red Onion, Aspen Highlands and the Wheeler Opera House. He was once a world-class clarinetist and could still pepper a horn when he set his mind to it. He'd play it straight or pull out the reed and make it squawk like a duck. He sang saucy original songs that made people howl in appreciation. He was a novelty act and if you gave him a sweet potato, he could play the damn thing.
Freddie's letters to the editor were epic, biting, witty and outrageous. His letters reached so far that in 1964 he was presented with a “Letters to the Editor” award from the Colorado Press Association.
Freddie had 14 short years in Aspen. Even though many locals approached him for medical advice, he countered his daily exercise and vitamin regimen with hand-rolled tobacco and good, stiff drinks. He drove fast and took chances. He died of a (second) heart attack on March 28, 1967 at the age of 62.
When I got here in 1982 I learned of Freddie through stories from Su Lum and her book that she published with fellow curator Barbara A. Lewis. The book is full of his letters, anecdotes from prominent locals and timeless photographs. Anyone who is anyone in Aspen needs a copy of “Fisher the Fixer.”
Freddie piqued my interest so much that in the 1990s I contacted his daughter Susie in Glenwood Springs to see if she had any musical artifacts. It turned out that she had a case of reel-to-reel tapes that she let me borrow to digitize. The tapes were recorded by Freddie himself, just one microphone somewhere near Walt Smith's Piano. Walt and I became friends and many remember him for his otherworldly skill and dexterity on the ivories. The recordings were rough and messy but the music and the ambiance is enchanting.
I recently started recording music with a group of funky misfits, and we just recorded two Freddie Fisher tunes that came off those reels. “Cowboy McTwitch,” and “My Love Went Without Water Three Days” are about to be unearthed in an all-digital delivery. Songs that may have been lost forever if Freddie hadn't rolled that tape and if Su and Barbara hadn't put out that book, and if I didn't move to Aspen, or meet Su's daughter Skye and eventually ask Susie Fisher what she had. My part is very small, but I'm delighted to be feeling the butterfly effect of legendary Aspen figure Freddie Fisher.
