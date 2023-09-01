Editor:
This message is to all Aspen workers: We have on the Aspen City Council a Mr. Bill Guth. This developer thinks the Lumberyard project ought to be free market so all the real estate and house flippers can live here for a year, buy a unit and then sell at a sizable profit before moving on to their next flip.
We need low-income rentals, not free-market sales to house flippers. I can't get a caregiver in Aspen because there is no affordable rental housing. And Bill Guth wants to put retail space at the Lumberyard. This is a typical developer's point of view.
We don't need any more commercial space at the airport. We don't need so many units and so little parking either. Of course we will need a new stoplight. Why, heck, we could really pile them in if we made the building 10 stories like Snowmass or Vail. And all the new real estate agents could buy up the units. Let your councilperson know if you don't like Bill Guth's program.
Jim Wingers
Aspen