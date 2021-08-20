Editor:
“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” sounds great, but try finding decent affordable housing on a subsistence wage. Clearly, the free market is not working for a lot of people. Most are not the top 1%.
Four big factors combine to create this new situation.
1. Developers, and I get it, they want to maximize profits. That means big homes and smaller ones with lots of added work.
2. Building codes and zones. Too high a percentage of available housing is single-family homes and townhouses. Everybody I know is never going to enter this market.
3. Your decisions. Acceptance of the status quo isn’t good enough now.
4. Bad NIMBYism. Best explained by describing them as the first three mice who make it through the maze to the treasure of cheese and then figure out that if two of them block the alley that they can take turns and have it all without sharing any.
You have a big decision to make on the Basalt Town Center redevelopment. If you don’t require them to heat their buildings and cold water with electric heat pumps and install magnetic induction stoves you are deficient in providing “duty of care” to all of these people. Renting sucks. Do not ask for what you want, tell them. Deny their proposal. I like big buildings close to bus stops. Read Christopher Alexander’s “A Pattern Language” for inspiration.
Tom Mooney
Aspen