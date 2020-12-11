Editor:
As American schools continue to rename the institutions named after slave owners, one must ask why is Duke University getting a free pass?
Duke University is named after the family of Washington Duke, a slave owner. The Dukes prospered from their oppressed black tobacco labor for decades. Even the United Methodist Church supports the Duke Divinity School as North Carolina’s infamous “Tobacco Road’’ continues to recruit and enslave as many young black people as possible on its painful, addicting dead end.
Mike Sawyer
M.Div., Denver