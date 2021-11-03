Editor:
Walking in Italy in the dark with headlamps, in gale-force winds, through unknown farm fields, meadows and forests, I didn’t once feel threatened by human or beast. I didn’t look over my shoulder, and I was relaxed and untroubled. It is not something I would have done in my own country without serious consideration and an over-abundance of caution. Deconstructing this feeling later on, I understood — not intellectually, but experientially — that freedom is not a thing or a commodity, it is first, foremost and exclusively a feeling.
Our particular brand of media madness, divisive politics and offensive gun laws have put us in a hyper state of vigilance. As Americans we have become used to, in fact we feel entitled to, violence, in a way that no other developed nation does. The biggest justification for this constant state of vigilance is that it is necessary to “defend our freedom.” Being on the alert, essentially in what has become a constant state of war, is the exact opposite of freedom. This attitude is destroying our souls, our sanity and the very freedom we are trying to defend. Now I’m starting to wonder what exactly is it that we are defending?
Dipika Rai
Aspen