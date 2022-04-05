I’m hooked on Wordle. In Wordle parlance, I’m on a streak. Each day, this brief distraction refocuses my mind and oddly helps reduce my stress. But as I write this, I can’t help but notice that STRESS shares the first three letters with STREAK, though neither is a five-letter word. Fellow Wordle addicts will see the problem.
Amongst the rather diSTRESSing news of the past few weeks is the passing of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state. The world paid tribute to Secretary Albright as a diplomat, professor and advocate of democracy and human rights. Condoleezza Rice, the second woman to hold the office of U.S. secretary of state, said, “She was not only a trailblazer for women worldwide, but a fearless fighter for freedom on behalf of all humanity.”
I had the pleasure of hearing a discussion between Secretary Albright and Secretary Rice at the Aspen Institute. I arrived expecting to witness the clash of the Titans. Instead, I received a master class in dialogue and personal warmth. Josef Korbel, Madeleine Albright’s father and a professor of international studies at the University of Denver, was a mentor to Rice. He stimulated her innate intellectual curiosity and inspired her to pursue a career in public policy.
What struck me most during the secretaries’ conversation was their friendship and mutual respect. They highlighted their shared belief that democratic values lie at the heart of global peace rather than their administration’s ideological and tactical differences.
My anecdote about Albright is that while she was still secretary of state, I stayed in the same hotel as her in New York City. Returning to my room one evening, I found the secretary of state’s schedule for the next day had mistakenly been placed on my bed beside a chocolate truffle. In what was probably a major breach of national security, I read the schedule. Now, I am not one to shrink from hard work and long hours. But when I saw the demands on the secretary’s time, I felt as though I was idling my way through life.
I wondered what I was doing with my days, frittering away time eating and sleeping. Albright must have been stressed to get up that early. Should I be doing more? Isn’t a meaningful life full of stress? There’s always something to worry about, and I was suddenly stressed that I wasn’t stressed enough.
Stress is a subjective measure of how difficult something feels. We all have a daily supply of stress we must work through. If we don’t have a giant asteroid plummeting to Earth to fixate on, we worry if the hairdresser will have an appointment. Though, we may not have the same stressors. What I perceive as a Herculean uphill effort might be a walk in the park for you and vice versa.
Some may consider themselves resistant to stress, but stress affects us all on a physiological level: It raises our blood pressure, quickens our heartbeat and sends increased oxygen to our brains. Quite useful when you’re running from a mountain lion; less so when you are stuck in traffic or talking with a customer service agent who isn’t helping.
When stress levels turn chronic, it can weaken the immune system and lead to a greater risk of infection, digestive issues, diabetes and heart disease. In fact, it affects all bodily systems.
Like Secretary Albright and Secretary Rice, what all people have in common outweighs what sets them apart. I cannot stress — as in emphasize — this enough.
Halfway through writing this article, the word TREES popped into my head. My Wordle-obsessed brain immediately thought that it was because trees shared the same three letters with stress once you rearranged the letters. But the word kept nagging at me, so I googled “trees and stress.”
Did you know that bathing with trees is a known preventive health care remedy for stress?
It’s called “shinrin-yoku” in Japanese, meaning “forest bathing.” Forest bathing is an intentional practice where you take time out of your busy day to walk, breathe and revel in nature. British doctors are being urged to prescribe it as a therapy to boost the immune system and reduce chronic stress.
With the deciduous trees soon coming into leaf, I’ll leave you with one final reflection on the kindness of Madeleine Albright.
A few years back, I found a snapshot of Albright online, taken during my close encounter with her in the New York City hotel. The photograph was of her with the hotel staff. She had taken the trouble to personally inscribe it, “Thanks for all your hard work. – Madeleine Albright”
Secretary Albright, thank you for all your efforts to keep the world safe. The stress was extraordinary, but you maintained your unbroken streak of caring.
Barbara Freeman is thankful for momentary distractions like Wordle and is looking forward to her next forest bath. Reach her at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.