Editor:
My name is Shelley Lundh Freeman and I am running for a seat on the board of directors of Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District. The election is Tuesday, May 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and I am asking for your vote.
Crown Mountain Park is an amazing amenity for our community, supported by your tax dollars, and I believe I will be a valuable asset to the board in making it even better!
In addition to preserving and enhancing the beautiful open spaces at the park, my goals include: keeping up the existing playing fields, working toward the addition of separate pickleball courts, maintaining and renovating the existing tennis courts, improving the dog parks and promoting aging-well amenities and healthy activities for all ages.
To see more about me, go to the Crown Mountain Park website, crownmtn.org, click on the “BORING STUFF” tab, then “ELECTION,” and then my name.
Please vote in person (if you haven’t already received an absentee ballot) on the date listed above at the polling site: Crown Mountain Park Bike and Tennis Clubhouse. (The Eagle County Community Center is not a polling center in this election.)
You can also either mail your absentee ballot now (must be received in Edwards by May 2) or drop it off on Election Day at the park polling place.
Thank you for your time, vote and support!
Shelley Lundh Freeman
Basalt