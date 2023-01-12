Fireworks, lasers, drones, musical scores — dizzying bursts of color, light and sound mesmerized New Year’s Eve revelers across the globe. Spectacular. Since watching the celebrations, I can’t dislodge the word from my head.
You are left in no doubt when you witness something spectacular. It’s impressive, dramatic and grand. A quick look at the word’s etymology reveals that it comes from the Latin “spectaculum,” meaning a sight or a show.
Perhaps the word spectacular has been lurking in my subconscious since listening to the bespectacled Elton John sing his farewell on his “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” tour. Or maybe the word popped into my mind after watching the Argentina-France World Cup final from the edge of my seat a few weeks back. As the soccer legend Pelé wrote in his last social media post, “Messi winning his first World Cup […] My dear friend, Mbappe, scoring four goals [sic] in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport.”
Spectacular shares its root “spek” with bespeckled and spectacle — speculation and conspicuous, too. Any risky, speculative Wild West environment is bound to be volatile, and cryptocurrency proved no different. After an extended period of whiplash, crypto markets crashed in 2022.
Many small, individual investors lost their life’s savings. Some new speculators were roped into the frenzy by high-profile media hype — none more conspicuous than the 2022 Super Bowl ads featuring trusted superstars who shared their irrational exuberance with the masses (given the sums they were paid, possibly less irrational and more insensitive).
The key message of the ads: “Don’t miss out on the next big thing.” A message that taps in beautifully to the 21st century’s affliction — the fear of missing out, or FOMO,.
What goes up must come down, or so the saying goes. Like the dot-com bubble ads of the 2000 Super Bowl that preceded the dot-com bust, the 2022 commercials were a specter, foreshadowing events to come.
One of the unanticipated consequences of a “good” financial collapse is that frauds and scandals can’t stand up to the intense pressure that builds when the money runs out, and there’s no place left to shuffle or hide. And so it was that the dot-com bust revealed the Enron accounting scandal. The 2007-2008 global financial meltdown dissolved the curtain concealing Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.
Likewise, the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and crypto disintegration unveiled and unraveled the alleged deceptive scheme of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, notable for its sheer scope and scale.
As we ponder whether cryptocurrencies are experiencing another “crypto winter” and still may become the great disruptor of financial markets as promised, or whether the crypto contagion will spread throughout the financial system, crypto investments hang by a thread.
Meanwhile, in 2022, the art world wondered if a significant painting by the renowned artist Mondrian would hang on by a thread. Curator and art historian Susanne Meyer-Büser discovered that Mondrian’s “New York City I” painting has been hanging upside down in museums for 75 years.
Apparently, a few critical clues led Meyer-Büser to this finding: 1. A 1944 photograph of Mondrian’s studio showing the painting sitting on its easel facing the other way. 2. A similar painting, also entitled “New York City,” currently hanging the other way around at the Pompidou Center in Paris (roughly 300 miles away). 3. Her observation that the multicolored lines thickened at the bottom of the painting suggesting a too-simplified version of the skyline. Hmm, what?
In retrospect (note the root “spec”), she could have just watched the beloved anthropomorphic aardvark, Arthur Read, and “Binky Barnes, Art Expert” in the PBS cartoon “Arthur” and saved herself 25 years.
In one episode, Arthur’s class takes a field trip to the Elwood City Art Museum. There, “Binky Barnes, Art Expert” speculates that the orientation of a painting with crisscrossing yellow, red, blue and black lines — looking strikingly like Mondrian’s masterpiece — is displayed the wrong way around. Later, the anthropomorphic bulldog plays a videotape showing the artist adjusting the canvas on the easel and “putting up the painting the right way.”
However, things aren’t so straightforward in the real world, and the painting will continue to hang incorrectly. According to Meyer-Büser, “The adhesive tapes are already extremely loose and hanging by a thread. If you were to turn it upside down now, gravity would pull it into another direction. And it’s now part of the work’s story.”
That is an interesting perspective.
Well, at least there’s a resolution — I’m spectacularly grateful for that. Happy new year, 2023.
Barbara Freeman is speculating that, like any self-respecting optimist, 2023 will indeed be spectacular. Reach her at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.