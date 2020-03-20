Editor:
I believe Bill Infante has earned our vote as Mayor of Basalt. Leavitt and Kane are nice guys, but both have served Basalt and had their chance to make a difference. It’s time for a fresh perspective and we must distance ourselves from the divisiveness of the past administration. Kane and Leavitt speak of extensive connections to Aspen; Bill Infante is the only candidate fully focused on Basalt. Infante chose Basalt, as the home for his family and his business.
Kane has said that the friction of the past had subsided over the past few years, and I credit those improvements to Bill Infante, who is diplomatic and focused on a common purpose and vibrant future. He is proactively out in the community, listening, consulting and collecting information to make informed decisions. He has helped to improve our town’s governance with his deep knowledge and decades of public sector leadership. He is a huge supporter of businesses in Basalt and values Willits contribution.
Kane retired from Basalt town government in 2012 after three years as the town manager. Much of his career was working in Aspen, for SkiCo and other Aspen businesses, why after eight years of retirement, would his run for mayor be good for Basalt? I believe the current mayor’s endorsement of Kane is a clear signal we will have more of the same and continue the issues and roadblocks of the past. We need someone with a fresh, inclusive, forward looking perspective. Vote Bill Infante for mayor.
Carol Hawk
Basalt