Editor:
I am writing in support of Parker Lathrop and Ritchie Zah for the Aspen Fire Protection District Board. Parker and Ritchie have both committed their lives to public safety in our community; they both have spent time as volunteer members of the Aspen Volunteer Fire Protection District and now work for local law enforcement agencies.
In the 16 years I have known Parker, he has always been a member of the fire department in some capacity. He was a volunteer while finishing his degree at the University of Colorado and worked his way up the ranks to deputy fire chief. I admire Parker for his honesty, dedication, teamwork, kindness and loyalty. Parker works countless hours for the betterment of our community, and I am grateful I get to call him and his amazing family, my friends.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Ritchie for five years, and in that time, I also had the great fortune to work alongside him. Ritchie is one of the smartest people I have ever known. He is also extremely hard working, generous, honest, ambitious and dedicated to our community, his work and his lovely family.
I am a huge supporter of the fire protection district and all of the ways they assist our community. I think having some fresh perspectives from two members of our community who have seen first-hand the ins and outs of the department would benefit us all.
Please join me in voting for Parker Lathrop and Ritchie Zah for AFPD Board.
Kendall Jahnke
Aspen