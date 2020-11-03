Editor:
Our thoughtful Board of County Commissioners is working hard on many complex Aspen airport decisions and is nearing a formal resolution on critical choices for the airside. To help fill gaps and correct errors in their information about what options they have and when and how they should decide, a rich and surprising discussion between three independent volunteer experts — Tom Keough, Dick Arnold, and myself — was recorded Oct. 22 and posted Oct. 28 by Grassroots TV. This forum is entitled "Timing Our Choices for a Safer and Better Airport: Proceed Now, or Pause and Learn?"
Citizens curious about how and when these airside choices might best be made are welcome to view the recording anytime at https://youtu.be/F-MVGgaVk-k or via Grassroots TV’s homepage grassrootstv.org or its Twitter or Facebook pages. The recording will also be broadcast on Grassroots at times that will be posted.
I hope these fresh views will contribute to wiser and better-timed choices for our community.
Amory Lovins
Old Snowmass