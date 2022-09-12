Editor:
If you watched Saturday's debate between our current representative and the Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, you now see why Lauren Boebert is a disaster. She immediately attacked the moderator then proceeded to complain about the rules of the debate.
Boebert is incapable of answering unscripted questions. She is a cartoon character working at the behest of oil and gas. She failed to answer one question about how her policy votes would help her district. Lauren deflected by blaming Nancy Pelosi for her bad decisions. Adam, however, answered each and every question with a cognizant and bipartisan answer. He wants to represent us, not oil and gas.
I have yet to see Boebert represent her district. Join me is getting Colorado District 3 back on track, and vote Adam Frisch. Let’s stop being a national embarrassment and get back to being the best district in the best state.
Aidan Wynn
Aspen