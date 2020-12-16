Editor:
While not surprising that Colorado old guard Republican legislators Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn joined the Texas lawsuit to overturn the Biden presidential victory, it is curious that John C. Eastman, the visiting Conservative scholar at the University of Colorado would join a frivolous, farfetched conspiracy theory. Has the Age of Enlightenment and its embrace of science and the humanities died under the long reign of Republican regents and university presidents? Also curious is that Lauren Boebert, our gun-toting junior Republican Representative, either opted out or was not asked to participate.
Robert Porath
Boulder