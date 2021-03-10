Thirty-six years ago, a small movie made a big impression on me. Starring Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and John Lithgow, “Footloose” follows an urban high schooler from Chicago who has relocated with his mother to conservative Small Town, USA. Ren McCormack, played by Bacon, struggles to adapt to his new surroundings while the local Reverend, played by Lithgow, rails against dancing as the devil’s work.
Early in the movie, Lithgow’s character stops a group of his religiously conservative parishioners from burning books in front of the local library. He tells them that ”Satan is not in these books… It’s in your hearts.” He admonishes the crowd to go home and sit in judgment of themselves rather than the authors of ideas with which they disagree.
It’s a brief, supporting scene to the movie’s primary narrative about a town that banned dancing because of a tragic accident many years prior and the efforts of Bacon’s young character to persuade the old stodgy town leaders to permit a school dance. Couched in the politics and social norms of the day, it’s the closed-minded conservative townsfolk against the more open-minded community youth. Reconciliation — not free speech — between a father and his daughter (Lithgow’s Reverend Shaw and his daughter Ariel, played by Lori Singer) and two generations that view the world differently provides the plotline. In the end, the youth have their dance, and everyone lives happily ever after.
The recent media dustup regarding Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop publishing six of its namesake’s children’s books due to the presence of racist content reminded me of this small but powerful movie scene from 1984. While the organization announced the decision last week, they contemplated it extensively. Originally published decades before Footloose hit the big screen, the six offending titles include none of the Dr. Seuss books I remember as a child of the ’60s or a parent of the ’90s. Theodor Seuss Geisel wrote and illustrated over 60 children’s books under his famous pen name, so these six constitute 10% or less of his body of work in that genre.
Unlike the movie Footloose, which positions its fictional conservative religious crowd as in favor of eliminating ideas offensive to them, the Dr. Seuss dustup resulted in real-life conservatives and some traditional liberals howling their disapproval across the airwaves and internet at the decision to stop publishing the six titles. Last week, internet pundits including Dave Rubin, Ben Shapiro and Bret Weinstein, among others, criticized the unprincipled nature of the decision, angling their criticism not exclusively at Dr. Seuss Enterprises, but also more obliquely at Amazon.com and other internet retailers for removing the six books from their offerings in response to the announcement while leaving titles like Adolph Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” on their virtual shelves. But does principle drive these pundits, or are they just more comfortable with stereotypical cartoon caricatures of Asians, to use one example of the objectionable content described in last week’s media coverage, than they are of Der Fuehrer's documented rantings?
Following the money provides one reliable way to glean true motivation from complex circumstances. According to AP News, the decision to stop publishing the six titles — and the predictable swell of controversy that ensued — resulted in skyrocketing online demand for Dr. Seuss books, which in 2020 generated sales of over $33 million. So, did Dr. Seuss Enterprises carefully plot a contrarian marketing ploy to increase sales? Probably not, but the decision’s context does cast a preemptive shadow. Maybe in seeking to defend its namesake’s legacy, and perhaps its own long-term viability if not profitability, Dr. Seuss Enterprises acted to cut their "cancel culture" losses before they struck.
If so, to what end? Does their action represent the genuine efforts of a morally self-actualized organization to cleanse itself of past misdeeds, or a lack of courage to continue presenting Seuss’ body of works in its full, honestly historic context in the face of irrational calls for self-suppression? Dr. Seuss Enterprises owns the content in question. They can do or not do with it as they please. If they choose not to publish certain titles, do efforts to compel them into continuing publication of the books constitute a form of compelled speech — which is, after all, free speech’s antithesis?
In the end, such matters are complex and nuanced. National media coverage often dishonors their complexity with a news cycle formula of simplistic reporting followed by partisan axe grinding from both sides ready to fan the flames of discontent. Locally, you may have noticed, news reporting and opinion writing are neither coordinated nor contextualized in either this paper or The Aspen Times, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be in a professional news organization.
There will always be forces trying to impose their thinking on the unwashed masses. So how to combat them? By overregulating “big tech” companies as private information “utilities,” as some on the right are now demanding? If you’re looking for the unprincipled position in this matter, that would be it.
If fictional Reverend Shaw Moore’s townspeople were real conservatives (or real liberals, but that's not the storyline), they would have defended the principle of free speech. Instead, they sought thought control through book burning. He admonished them to “sit in judgment on yourselves”. Similarly, owners and purveyors of historically significant but controversial media content are the only ones legitimately empowered to defend — in principle — their value against the "cancel culture" pressures for self-suppression, to which the likes of Dr. Seuss Enterprises are relenting.
So far, unfortunately, I’m not seeing much evidence that they’re up to it.