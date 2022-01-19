Nothing illustrates life’s impermanence like a pandemic. The accelerated change fostered by the current and ongoing viral scourge proceeds like the concentric waves of rock falling through a pond’s surface, more concentrated and severe towards the center, but continuously, if decreasingly, impactful as they proceed in all directions to affect every imaginable social, psychological and economic segment of human endeavor. Crashing against the shores of our existence, the waves reverberate, overlapping themselves and adding layers of complexity to their disruption. Like a gradually diminishing echo, they remind our collective consciousness of our incapacity to bend nature’s power to our preferred path of human progress.
Covid-19’s impact shifts in rapid and unexpected ways the ever-present line between chaos and order upon which society balances. It upheaves our systems, disrupts our methods and alters our understanding of what constitutes “normal” and “expected” outcomes. Nothing, and no one, it seems, avoids its impact.
In Aspen, among the more immediately felt pandemic impacts, including most acutely the loss of loved ones, Covid’s rippling tide also disrupts the city’s real estate market in heretofore unexperienced ways. Values spike, and creative mechanisms to efficiently exploit the space disrupted beneath its rapidly shifting demand curve consequently emerge. National trends in fractional ownership and short-term rentals (STRs) swiftly invade Aspen’s free-market residential marketplace. Driven by the intersection of market demand and technological innovation, and accelerated by the pandemic’s psychological impact, they permit both existing and new populations to gain a toehold in, and generate value from, the rarified air of Aspen real estate ownership.
Downtown at Aspen’s shiny new city hall, council members and bureaucrats view with alarm these tectonic market-based shifts in residential real estate demand. These emergent changes cause a crisis in the local subsidized affordable housing system by displacing workers, or so they posit with little supporting evidence. They adopt emergency moratoriums and propose tripling mitigation fees and stricter regulations. They intend to both stem the alleged impact of and extract value from these creative mechanisms in support of their quite necessary, but conventional and aged subsidized housing institution.
In political terms, we tend to define adaptation to societal trends as “progressive,” while defining resistance as “conservative.” Yet, the city of Aspen — an unflinchingly progressive governmental organism if ever one was — chooses resistance over adaptation when it comes to the evolution of its free-market real estate economy and tries to bend the global market forces driving this change into conformity with its traditional, and increasingly anachronistic, understanding of community.
Cities existed for most of history in support of surrounding and dispersed agricultural economies, and as fortified safe havens from enemies. “Barbarians at the gate,” to borrow a phrase, are ever changing, but always present. A city’s walls, or in this case, its S-curves and narrow two-lane entrance, announce that those inside value and will defend against any who might disrupt its delicate social and economic equilibrium. But no city wall, real or metaphorical, rises high enough to protect its inhabitants from the inevitability of social and economic disruption.
Only during the past 150 years or so, beginning with the Industrial Revolution, have cities universally become the bustling economic centers we know today. Starting in the late 19th century, rural migrants flocked to industrializing cities seeking employment. Prior to this economic transformation, the “job” as we now know it, provided the exception rather than the rule for economically productive work. Rigid schedules and routinized, mechanically augmented work performed in return for pay as a proxy for an employer’s economic interests incrementally and inevitably replaced — for most — the rhythms of the days and seasons as the basis for engaging the world and generating sovereign value from the land.
Today, the information age permits more and more people to, again, sovereignly generate value through their work without the factory-model workweek routine, the required urban inhabitance and, most significantly, without substituting the employer’s economic interests for their own. Information-age workers choose to live where they want. Many workers seek to migrate to smaller cities and towns, or the countryside, even if only as semi-permanent visitors and part-time residents. The creative marketplace, through mechanisms like STRs and fractional ownership arrangements, evolve to meet their interests, not to mention the interests of an entire cohort of active retirees seeking new adventures.
Aspen occasionally seeks to regulate away the external impacts of societal change. Only a couple short decades ago, you may recall, snowboards — that progressive innovation that disrupted the stodgy conservative downhill skiing world — were still banned from Aspen Mountain. Never mind that their 1980s and ’90s innovation sparked interest in an entirely new population of young outdoor enthusiasts who, properly courted, might become Aspen snowboarders for life. Fortunately, the community recognized its error, thanks in part to its now long-standing ESPN X-Games courtship, and the Ajax snowboard ban lives only as a distant and fading echo of those disruptive times.
In this way, STRs and fractionally owned residences feel similar in their disruptive nature to snowboarding’s ski industry impact. They’re comparatively new, they will never be right for everyone, but they’re here to stay. Unlike snowboards, no one seeks to ban them outright (so far). But exploiting innovations in free market residential real estate to fund impacts on conventional affordable housing without proof of causality feels similarly improper.
For better and for worse, STRs and fractionally owned residences are part of the future. Over time, communities, including Aspen, will need to figure out how to embrace this new breed of part-time residents and owners as a part of, rather than a threat to, their way of life.
