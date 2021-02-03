Over the holidays, a friend delivered a gift to the office. It’s a real, honest-to-goodness physical book. Made of paper, with a cardboard cover and a rigid binder. It symbolizes what will soon become the rarest of the last millennia’s artifacts: a purposeful, physical (as opposed to virtual) discourse, intended for readers with purposeful, physical lives. “The Art of War” by legendary fifth-century Chinese General Sun Tzu is the world’s oldest known strategic military treatise.
But this version isn’t just “The Art of War.” This version leans into modern society’s movement away from exclusively written words to other media, including pictures and memes, as primary tools for expressing and sharing knowledge, and now wisdom. Edited to a form that emphasizes short, digestible snippets of text and bold charts and graphs, “The Art of War Visualized” presents a kind of kid’s game for grownups on human strategic engagement, which I must confess is perfect for me. It seeks to collectively embody the original author’s points of emphasis for busy modern readers facing modern challenges in all walks of life.
Sun Tzu’s most recognizable quotation is “know your adversary.” We all have adversaries, but not everything or everyone is an adversary. Kittens, for example, typically aren’t anyone’s adversary. So when visiting with friends recently (and socially distancing appropriately) I was introduced to a real kid’s game called “Exploding Kittens,” Sun Tzu notwithstanding, I was taken aback.
True to its name, the game’s goal is to avoid ending up with the card representing kittens that explode. You may ask, “Why would anyone want to foist exploding kittens on another person, particularly a child?” Common Sense Media’s brief review of the card game cautions adult players with young children:
“It's important to note that the goal of the game involves trying to get someone else to get the exploding kitten card, so younger players who aren't as ready for this kind of competition may have hard feelings…”
Imagine using your finely honed, Sun Tzu-inspired adversarial engagement tactics to ensure that your 10-year-old child ends up with the dead kitten card. In this age of “GameStop” — the floundering brick-and-mortar computer game company that was artificially propped up by the coordinated efforts of retail stock traders last month — “Exploding Kittens” seems more like a training tool that Wall Street hedge funds might use to harden their traders into soulless automatons bent on profit at any price than a kid’s card game.
By now, we’ve all heard the story. Wall Street hedge funds took huge “short” positions, borrowing and then selling shares of GameStop’s publicly traded stock to drive the price down and profit handsomely when their required time came to buy the stock back. But they overplayed their hand. A collective of retail online investors, watching this hedge fund effort to drive GameStop stock into the ground, flooded the stock with buy orders, sending the price to artificially high levels — creating a “short squeeze” that required the hedge funds to buy back the GameStop stock they had shorted at massively inflated prices. This caused the hedge funds to lose rather than make billions on GameStop’s demise. Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 27, GameStop stock increased from $17.25 per share to an intraday high of $483.00, an increase of 2,700% in two weeks. Prior to the artificially generated run up, GameStop stock traded as low as $2.57 per share.
You might ask yourself at this point, if hedge funds make money by intelligently exploiting market opportunities where others aren’t smart enough to venture, why did it take the coordinated online action of a couple million retail investors to turn the GameStop tables rather than another hedge fund or two, or three? Clearly, the opportunity existed on the other side of the trade to make a lot of money.
As the tired joke goes about why otherwise man-eating sharks won’t dine on attorneys, could it be professional courtesy? Like the parents who stick their poor 10-year-old with the exploding kitten card in the name of good family fun, is it possible that hedge fund managers prefer dividing up the spoils of tattered real-world American dreams, the demise of which they often help facilitate, rather than taking from each other? My guess is yes.
I wonder what percentage of Aspen’s economic value was built with, or benefits from, the wealth created by such hedge fund tactics? Ten percent? Twenty? Whatever the percentage, you can bet it’s far above the national average. Consider that reality when you next assess your understanding of our collective community virtue.
Is this “GameStop moment” a harbinger of things to come? Millions of real-world, retail-investing Americans taking matters into their own hands and beating the previously unbeatable Wall Street hedge funds at their own exploitive game, leaving them with metaphorically exploded kitten goop all over their faces? Some of those real-world retail investing Americans clearly read “The Art of War” and used Sun Tzu’s principles to understand and defeat their chosen enemy on the virtual battleground of hedge fund investment tactics. But in the end, GameStop remains a mere blip in the nation’s massive financial markets.
As we have seen in all-too-real examples from both our recent and not-so-recent history, the real danger, at least to the establishment, comes when such organized action on the part of socially and economically disenfranchised real Americans spills out of the virtual and into the real world.