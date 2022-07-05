With interest, I read the article about the new City Market manager (Aspen Daily News, July 4). I was surprised at the glowing report. No offense to the person, I didn’t recognize her photo. I don’t believe that I have ever seen her.
I miss the wonderful manager, John, who was her predecessor. I think he said hello to me, and every other local, every time I went to the store. He was extremely helpful and did his best to get something for us if we couldn’t find it on the shelves. He even still remembered my name when I saw him in town a few days ago.
I wish that I didn’t have to shop at City Market in Aspen. I need to because the other market, though really nice, is too expensive for me. Now at City Market, it seems as though every time I go, there are more items that I prefer that have been replaced by store brand items or just removed from the inventory altogether.
Most of us like specific items. I’m not the only one. I also know that I’m not the only one who is frustrated by the constant switching of locations of items that we want. I don’t like to complain about things but I’m so disappointed in the changes in this local store.
The story was certainly a nice PR article for the market.
Jan Louthis
Aspen