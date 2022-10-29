Editor:
The Aspen Ambulance District provides essential emergency services to the Aspen community, and it is facing a critical vote in the November election.
The Aspen Ambulance District was established by Pitkin County in 1982 as a special taxing district supported by a property tax mill levy. Aspen Valley Hospital is proud to be the operator of the local ambulance services through a management contract with the county for four decades since the district’s creation. AVH’s emergency medical services professionals, our paramedics and EMTs, work arm in arm with our hospital physicians and staff to provide the highest quality medical care and are highly trained in rescue operations in partnership with area public safety agencies.
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners is the Aspen Ambulance District governing board and the district is mostly funded by a combination of collections on its patient services, which are limited by insurance companies, and a mill levy. As our community has grown and the demand for emergency services has increased, the current mill levy is falling short of funding the combination of two crews and equipment that are required to respond to emergencies on a 24/7 basis. The district’s ability to continue to provide the high level of emergency response our community has come to expect, that our community deserves, is in need of long-term sustainable funding.
This is why the Aspen Ambulance District Board, who are our Pitkin County commissioners, has included the necessary increase on the November ballot, question 6A.
Dave Ressler
Aspen