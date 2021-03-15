Editor:
Regarding the Colorado Sun story (Aspen Times, March 4) about the huge ad buy made by the slyly-named Partnership for America’s Health Care Future (PAHCF) opposing the Colorado public option plan. This is all very confusing, but what’s most clear is that this group is a coalition of very much for-profit insurance and pharmaceutical companies, along with the dwindling American Medical Association (AMA), private hospital groups, and a gaggle of others looking out for their own self-interest and not the public good. PAHCF is version 3.0 of the group that resisted the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) and the earlier Clinton health care reform effort with their infamously effective Harry and Louise ads.
The Colorado public option proposal isn’t great, as even if the modest cost reductions were achieved, it would preserve private insurers’ central role in a woefully inefficient system with 34% administrative overhead. No public option plan ensures a path to what we really need — single-payer improved Medicare for All — but any public option should be a truly public one, administered by an accountable government agency and not private for-profit companies accountable only to their shareholders.
George Bohmfalk, M.D.
Carbondale