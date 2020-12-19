Editor:
We’ve been following developments in Aspen — specifically around Wagner Park. The MotherLode began in 1973 as a barbecue. Over its 48-year history it quickly became a cornerstone of Aspen’s event schedule. What can we say, pro-am volleyball in Aspen is awesome.
Wagner is where it all began and remains an important part of our program today. The park’s proximity to restaurants, retail and lodging plays a key role.
The MotherLode uses many Aspen facilities, including Koch Lumber, Willoughby, Wagner, Rio Grande and Moore fields. Occasionally even the pocket parks get a few nets.
Partnerships with the city, lodging, restaurants, area attractions and the greater Aspen community are fundamental ingredients of what keeps our players returning year after year.
We fully anticipate Wagner will again become available for volleyball competition in 2022 and beyond.
The MotherLode is a light touch, recreational event and admission free for spectators. The public is encouraged to walk through the open venues to see the games, grab a bite to eat, pick up some swag, and heckle and cheer as the annual pro-am competition unfolds.
We’re making some significant upgrades for 2021 including new professional grass courts with ball stops, team tents for each registered team and a new center court village. DJ Tropical Waffle will be spinning the tunes.
Most importantly, let’s all personally invest in getting this COVID situation behind us with masks, distancing, hand-washing and vaccines on the horizon.
Stay tuned in January for some exciting announcements.
Corey Bryndal
Crested Butte